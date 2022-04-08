Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Officials find 6 human skulls in shipment at Chicago airport

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the...
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport discovered human skulls in a shipment at the end of March.

In total, agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa. Three separate packages sent from the same person were seized, each containing two skulls.

The shipments were inspected after X-rays showed anomalies.

The skulls were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further evaluation.

Officials are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs

Latest News

Deadly force ruled justifiable in fatal Roanoke County Police shooting
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed...
S.C. man who livestreamed sexual assaults against toddler receives prison sentence
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares ‘moment of real change’