Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police chase ends in fatal Patrick County crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Patrick County, all lanes of Route 58 are closed on the east side of Stuart as of 4 p.m. Friday.

A police pursuit ended in a crash near Woodland Drive, leading to the closure. Traffic is being detoured onto Rhody Creek Loop.

Virginia State Police confirm one person was killed and the suspect was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs

Latest News

Teen charged after handgun found at Lynchburg school
New jobs expected with AEP industrial park projects
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Deadly force ruled justifiable in fatal Roanoke County Police shooting