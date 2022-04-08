Police chase ends in fatal Patrick County crash
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Patrick County, all lanes of Route 58 are closed on the east side of Stuart as of 4 p.m. Friday.
A police pursuit ended in a crash near Woodland Drive, leading to the closure. Traffic is being detoured onto Rhody Creek Loop.
Virginia State Police confirm one person was killed and the suspect was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
