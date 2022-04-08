Police: Man killed in shootout with sheriff’s deputies

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man has been killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in Virginia after a pursuit.

State police say Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a person who was fleeing on Thursday morning.

Deputies terminated their pursuit, but police say a short time later they found the suspect vehicle stopped in Bridgewater. As deputies approached, police say the driver, Christopher Miller, got out and fired several rounds at deputies.

Police say the deputies returned fire and Miller died at the scene. Miller’s remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Gunfire struck several vehicles, but law enforcement officers and a bystander weren’t injured.

State police are investigating the shooting.

