Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke College preparing to offer its first master’s program in over 100 years

Roanoke College recently received its biggest alumni cash donation ever.
Roanoke College recently received its biggest alumni cash donation ever.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College is preparing to offer its first master’s program in over 100 years next summer, according to the college.

The program will be a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) degree, which would be the first graduate level classes offered at the college since the 1920s, according to the college.

“This is a victory for Roanoke and our students,” President Michael C. Maxey said. “The faculty worked hard on the proposal and created an excellent final product. We are grateful to everyone involved in developing this program. It is a great step forward for Roanoke College and our students.”

The college says the program will be a four-plus-one program, where students would finish their bachelors in four years and complete their MBA in the fifth year. The program will require students to take summer classes, in addition to fall and spring semester courses. In total 11 classes will be taken by yearly by groups of 20 students. Those groups will work on team projects which will lead into a comprehensive team project. The college hopes to begin classes in the summer of 2023.

For more information on the program click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
Mac and Bob's
Beloved Salem restaurant battles inflation costs

Latest News

FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
Ronnie Lewis, Bedford's next police chief.
Incoming Bedford police chief says good community relations are key in approach
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Jury gets case of former Rocky Mount officer charged with crimes connected to January 6 riot
Looking at most of us to stay snow free, but for areas that see it a light coating is possible....
April 8: Afternoon Forecast Update