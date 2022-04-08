Roanoke College preparing to offer its first master’s program in over 100 years

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College is preparing to offer its first master’s program in over 100 years next summer, according to the college.

The program will be a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) degree, which would be the first graduate level classes offered at the college since the 1920s, according to the college.

“This is a victory for Roanoke and our students,” President Michael C. Maxey said. “The faculty worked hard on the proposal and created an excellent final product. We are grateful to everyone involved in developing this program. It is a great step forward for Roanoke College and our students.”

The college says the program will be a four-plus-one program, where students would finish their bachelors in four years and complete their MBA in the fifth year. The program will require students to take summer classes, in addition to fall and spring semester courses. In total 11 classes will be taken by yearly by groups of 20 students. Those groups will work on team projects which will lead into a comprehensive team project. The college hopes to begin classes in the summer of 2023.

