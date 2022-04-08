Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival returns to Camp Bethel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular festival is coming back to Botetourt County after going virtual the past two years.

The Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival is returning to Camp Bethel this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, storytellers visited Friendship Assisted Living to preview the festival for residents.

Alan Hoal, Chair of the Festival Committee, said he’s confident the event will soon draw the crowd it did before the pandemic.

“It will be a smaller festival, but we are on our way back,” Hoal told WDBJ7. “And it will continue to grow. No doubt about it.”

Hoal said the event has become one of the biggest fundraisers for the camp.

The Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival was scheduled to start Friday evening and continue through Saturday.

