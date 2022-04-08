Hometown Local
Teen charged after handgun found at Lynchburg school

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old was charged Friday after a gun was found in a backpack in a Lynchburg high school.

Shortly after noon April 8, EC Glass administrators were made aware of a student who may have a gun, according to Lynchburg Police. The student was escorted to the main office where a school administrator searched his backpack and found a loaded handgun, according to police.

The boy has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm while on school property
  • Possession of a concealed weapon
  • Possession of handgun by juvenile

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Lynchburg.

Police say there was no threat to other students or school staff. No injuries were reported during the incident and no shots were fired.

