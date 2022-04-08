Hometown Local
Catawba Hospital among 2022 environmental excellence award winners

The order calls on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels and banquet facilities to identify appropriate strategies to reduce food waste.(Governor of Virginia's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin announced the winners of the 2022 Environmental Excellence Awards at the recently held Environment Symposium, according to Youngkin’s team.

“The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards recognize those that are leading by example in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin. “These thirteen winners and two honorable mentions have created proactive solutions in their communities. I’m proud that Virginia has problem solvers in our private sector and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

The awards were given the categories of sustainability program, environmental project, greening of government and implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan.

Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards Gold Medal Winners:

· Catawba Hospital - Greening of Government

· City of Harrisonburg, Department of Public Works - Harrisonburg Urban Forestry Program

· Coastal Virginia Ecotourism Alliance - Virginia Water Trail

· Fauquier County - Upper Rappahannock River Water Trail

· George Mason University - Mason Sustainability Council’s Circular Economy & Zero Waste Task Force

· University of Virginia - Waste Minimization

