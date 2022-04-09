Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

City of Roanoke purchases Ramada Inn, prepares to demolish Franklin Road hotel

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Ramada Inn has had a long history of hospitality on Franklin Road.

It was a Holiday Inn when WDBJ7 visited the property in November 1984.

But it has also seen it share of problems, including repeated flooding from the creek that runs through the property.

Now, the city of Roanoke has purchased the hotel. And work that’s underway will lead to its demolition later this year.

George Clements owns George’s Flowers next door.

“We’re very excited to see a new chapter,” he told WDBJ7 Friday morning.

Clements has been looking forward to the day when the city would take control of the property.

“We think it’s going to make this particular corner a very beautiful corner in Roanoke now,” he said.

The purchase price was $3.6 million. A FEMA grant should pay for 75% of the project cost.

Crews are now securing the buildings and clearing debris from the property.

Asbestos removal must follow before the buildings can be torn down.

Marc Nelson is the Economic Development Director for the City of Roanoke.

“The property we think moving forward could be a variety of things,” Nelson said in an interview Friday afternoon. “We haven’t set any sort of agenda on what it should be, but perhaps a botanical garden, perhaps some sort of feature that complements the greenway. And it will also help us get rid of a problematic structure from the standpoint that it costs everybody on all sides.

The office behind the hotel is not part of the sale. That site will continue to be available for future development.

The hotel closed on March 14. Asbestos abatement will take four to five months. And the city’s goal is to complete the demolition by late fall.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue A. Acosta, 19 of Roanoke charged with malicious wounding.
Woman stabbed inside Roanoke Walmart; employees detain suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Power outage near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Valley View-area customers have power returned after outage
A police chase led to a fatal crash on Route 58 in Patrick County... 4.8.22
Police chase ends in fatal Patrick County crash

Latest News

Picture of Thomas Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors.
Jury deliberations to continue next week in federal trial of former Va. police officer
Storytellers from the Sounds of the Mountains Festival offered a preview Friday at Friendship...
Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival returns to Camp Bethel
Roanoke City Schools Make Virtual Spanish Classes Available To Teachers
Martinsville Friday Night, Saturday Night Preview
Martinsville Friday Night, Saturday Night Preview