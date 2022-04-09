City of Roanoke purchases Ramada Inn, prepares to demolish Franklin Road hotel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Ramada Inn has had a long history of hospitality on Franklin Road.

It was a Holiday Inn when WDBJ7 visited the property in November 1984.

But it has also seen it share of problems, including repeated flooding from the creek that runs through the property.

Now, the city of Roanoke has purchased the hotel. And work that’s underway will lead to its demolition later this year.

George Clements owns George’s Flowers next door.

“We’re very excited to see a new chapter,” he told WDBJ7 Friday morning.

Clements has been looking forward to the day when the city would take control of the property.

“We think it’s going to make this particular corner a very beautiful corner in Roanoke now,” he said.

The purchase price was $3.6 million. A FEMA grant should pay for 75% of the project cost.

Crews are now securing the buildings and clearing debris from the property.

Asbestos removal must follow before the buildings can be torn down.

Marc Nelson is the Economic Development Director for the City of Roanoke.

“The property we think moving forward could be a variety of things,” Nelson said in an interview Friday afternoon. “We haven’t set any sort of agenda on what it should be, but perhaps a botanical garden, perhaps some sort of feature that complements the greenway. And it will also help us get rid of a problematic structure from the standpoint that it costs everybody on all sides.

The office behind the hotel is not part of the sale. That site will continue to be available for future development.

The hotel closed on March 14. Asbestos abatement will take four to five months. And the city’s goal is to complete the demolition by late fall.

