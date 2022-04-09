Cool with spotty rain and snow showers today

Chilly start to the day

Spotty mountain rain/snow showers today

Warmer air returns for the start of the week

THE WEEKEND

A system spinning to our Northwest will keep us cool today. We are starting off chilly this morning with a few spotty snow showers along the Western slope. Highs will hold in the 40s and 50s with some breezy winds. Spotty rain/snow is possible this afternoon and mainly in the mountains with drier conditions building in for Sunday.

Spotty mountain rain/snow showers possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Going to be cooler than normal for this weekend. Should remain mostly dry with a few stray showers possible on Saturday. (WDBJ7)

Low temperatures will be falling into the 30s. If the winds calm down enough Friday night into Saturday then we could see some patchy frost/freeze develop. Same conditions could develop into Sunday morning too.

Keep in mind that no frost or freeze products will be issued by the National Weather Service until April 11th (only for our eastern counties) because we aren’t officially in the spring growing season yet, but if you got that garden started early make sure you protect your plants from Friday night into Monday morning.

Here's a look at the typical date for the last spring freeze. We won't see the National Weather Service post frost/freeze products until about mid April. (WDBJ7)

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week is shaping up to be warmer than normal with highs rebounding back into the 70s and 80s starting as early as Monday. We hold onto the warmer temperatures for much of next week.

Next week is shaping up to be warmer than normal for us! (WDBJ7)

