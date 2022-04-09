Hometown Local
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run

Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.(Danville Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have taken a 2015 Buick Verano into custody that they believe was involved in the hit-and-run death of Tyler Herndon, 26 of Danville.

A photo was released on Tuesday of the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the April 2 crash involving a motorcycle on Franklin Turnpike. Danville Police say they received hundreds of responses and want to thank everyone for their help with information regarding the case that continues to be investigated.

“Anyone who lives in the area between the Gas House on Franklin Turnpike and Orphanage Rd or any connecting streets running off of Franklin Turnpike between those two streets, including the Shadow wood neighborhood, who has video cameras capturing vehicle traffic, are asked to review the video from last Saturday for the black vehicle photo attached between 3:15 PM and 3:45 PM.  Anyone possessing video or who wishes for the Danville Police Department to review your video in that area please contact at the options below.

Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.  The platforms include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, message through social media, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.”

