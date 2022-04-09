Hometown Local
Liberty University fans come out to watch annual spring game

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.
Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A little bit of spring football came to Williams Stadium at Liberty University Saturday morning.

More than a thousand fans came out to support the “Red and White” in their annual scrimmage. Each happy to be able to get a glimpse into what the upcoming season will look like.

Though the Flames lost some top players, fans were excited to have football back and are optimistic about what this year has in store.

”I think we’re all in agreeance that football at Liberty is a part of the culture, like ingrained and one of our favorite things, especially in the fall semester. So even just to have a taste of that in the spring is really, really cool,” said one student.

“We are hopeful for a great season next semester and I think that’s what we’re going to see today,” said another student.

Coach Hugh Freeze was happy to see his team in action as they work to prepare for the fall season.

