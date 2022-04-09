Martinsville-Henry County SPCA participates in annual “Tour For Life” event

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA partners with national organization North Shore Animal League America for “Tour For Life.”

The Tuesday through Saturday adoption event hopes to find forever homes for animals across the nation. While also giving the families adopting the animals with a goodie bag to help get them settled in.

The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA has adult dogs for $20 and cats and kittens for $5.

“You know that you’re not just saving their life, you’re bringing happiness to the life of the family and you’re also saving the life of the next animal coming in,” said Catherine Gupton, executive director for the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

Around 10 dogs and at least three cats have gone home this week and staff are hoping even more go home on Saturday.

The adoption event will run on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and there is also an Easter Snoopy picture event going on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

