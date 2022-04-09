Hometown Local
Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
APOPKA, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a tip led them to help rescue several neglected animals along with the arrest of two people.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in Apopka found 10 guns, one of which was stolen, over a pound of marijuana, three stolen vehicles, and 17 animals that were being mistreated when checking out a recent drug tip.

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, April 8, 2022

Deputies took two people into custody. The items and animals were recovered, according to police.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the identification of the two arrested.

