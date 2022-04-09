Hometown Local
Thousands of fans come out to enjoy race weekend festivities at Martinsville Speedway

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Speedway hosts two race weekends each year and it’s always a positive for the surrounding community. The locals aren’t the only ones who enjoy it, fans travel far and wide to see the races.

“Alexandria, Virginia,” said David Harris.

“Rural Retreat, Virginia,” said Cade Caldwell.

“Pikeville, North Carolina,” Jeffrey Tyner.

But whether you’re a long time fan.

“I come here every year,” said Caldwell.

“Probably 25 years,” said Tyner.

“I come every few years, as often as I can,” said Harris.

Or a new fan.

“This is only the second time I’ve been to Martinsville,” said Carmen King.

It’s always a weekend to remember.

“It’s the experience for me. I’ve gotta go buy some merch, take something home to my girls. Loud noises and great smells,” said Harris.

“Just coming out with the crowd and having a good time, good weekend with everybody here,” said Tyner.

“I like that there’s a fellowship here. I feel included even though I’m new to NASCAR,” said King.

Martinsville Speedway being a short-track is also what brings fans in.

“I love short-track racing and it’s the best race of the year.”

“We always try to come to both races here because it being a half mile short track here with 40 cars, it’s always excitement the whole time.”

But no matter who each fan is rooting for, they are excited big events like these feel like they are getting back to normal.

