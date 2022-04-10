Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee toddler believed to be in danger

The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Musyc Hart
The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Musyc Hart(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Musyc Hart, WSAW reported.

Musyc is 3 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds and has strawberry-blonde hair, according to police.

Authorities believe he is with Alexandria Lanz and say he is at risk of being seriously injured.

Police believe missing toddler, Musyc Hart, is with Alexandria Lanz.
Police believe missing toddler, Musyc Hart, is with Alexandria Lanz.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

There is no vehicle associated with the Amber Alert at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run
A police chase led to a fatal crash on Route 58 in Patrick County... 4.8.22
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Patrick County crash
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Residents displaced after Roanoke fire Friday night
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses...
Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021