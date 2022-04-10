Crowds come to downtown Roanoke for first annual “Star City Street Performer Expo”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The crowds that don’t see it very often are the best crowds.”

Street performers aren’t your everyday scene in downtown Roanoke. But that’s exactly what was on display at Elmwood Park this weekend.

“We thought, if we could bring in some of the finest practitioners of it in the world, give people an opportunity to see them in their own backyard, it might light a fire and create an appetite for it more regularly throughout the year,” said Johnny Camacho, president of Alternative Arts Inc.

Create a fire it did, as more than a thousand people total came out this weekend to see what the performers had to offer.

“I keep hearing from people that attended day one and the kickoff party, that it was some of the most entertaining and dazzling acts that they’ve ever seen on a stage. The response on social media and from people I know has been outstanding and exactly what we were hoping for.”

These fun and sometimes dangerous performances are no walk in the park though and each performer focuses on getting those attending involved.

“For me it’s all about winning the crowd. If there’s someone who is not having a good time, I want to make them laugh, I want them to have a good time, so I kind of scan around and I really try to win everyone,” said Al “ALAKAZAM” Millar, who performed “Tennis the Menace.”

The tradition isn’t stopping here though, organizers are hoping to continue it for years to come.

“I think we’ll be emboldened next year to approach it, keep a lot of the same ideas but improve some of our process and think of ways to make it bigger and better.”

