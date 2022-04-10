Feed the Need Foundation establishes first food pantry at Natural Bridge Elementary School

Hometown Local
The Feed the Need Foundation established its first food pantry at Natural Bridge Elementary School on Wednesday. Through VMI cadets, school faculty and staff and the community, 902 items were collected.(Feed the Need Foundation)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special week for the “Feed the Need Foundation” as it established its first food pantry at Natural Bridge Elementary School.

The first annual food drive with Virginia Military Institute helped bring in 418 items, with faculty and stuff, plus the community helping bring the total to 902 donations.

The food drive consisted of each VMI class competing to see who could raise the most items, with the Class of 2023 bringing in the most with 317.

The Feed the Need Foundation presented a plaque to VMI and the Corps of Cadets for the food drive. Which was accepted by Class of 2023 Cadet-in-charge Cameron Cavanaugh. It’s a food drive that will become an annual tradition.

On Wednesday, April 6, the Feed the Need Foundation picked up and dropped off the donations to Natural Bridge Elementary School.

The students brought the new donations in and packed up boxes for families in need. Which is helping nine current families in need.

The elementary students have worked over the last month to get the pantry up and running. That includes the setup and stocking of it. They will continue to help in operations of the pantry moving forward.

The foundation isn’t stopping there though, they have plans to open up more pantries in the area to continue to help families in need.

The Feed the Need Foundation “works by, with and through local communities to feed the physical, intellectual, and emotional needs of those that need a hand-up.”

