Monthly “Sidewalk Sunday” returns to Grandin Village

Grandin Village businesses host a monthly "Sidewalk Sunday" event.
Grandin Village businesses host a monthly "Sidewalk Sunday" event.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each month, Grandin Village businesses come together to host “Sidewalk Sunday.” Participating businesses include The Grey Goose, On the Rise Gallery and Gifts, New to Me Boutique, Urban Gypsy and Two and a Half Sisters.

The event aims to bring in more foot traffic for Grandin businesses, while also allowing other small businesses a chance to show residents what they have to offer. The Grandin businesses allow retailers to setup shop in front of their stores.

”We love when people comment and ask us what kind of sales we’re having, or what day the events are, or everyone just coming together as a community to support small business owners and share the love of the area,” said Taylor Frohock, assistant manager at Two and a Half Sisters.

There’s a little bit of everything for customers to enjoy. But it all comes back to the Grandin Village community’s support for each other.

The Grandin Village looks forward to continuing to build off what each Sidewalk Sunday brings.

A Look At Liberty University Spring Football Game 2022