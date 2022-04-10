Hometown Local
Buchanan Co. woman shot after alleged assault on officer

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grundy Police officer and Buchanan County woman were both taken to the hospital Saturday night after the woman allegedly assaulted the officer.

According to Virginia State Police, a Town of Grundy Police Officer gave the woman a ride to a motel in the 1000 block of Owl Street (Grundy) and helped her bring her things into her room. At this time, the woman allegedly attacked the officer and a struggle commenced.

The officer shot one time and hit the woman.

Both were taken to Buchanan General Hospital with minor injuries and released.

Melissa M. Trammel, 46, is charged with one felony county of assault on a police officer and is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is handling the case per request of the Grundy Police Chief.

