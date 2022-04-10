Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.(Twitter @AvrilLavigne, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Life is suddenly less “complicated” for pop star Avril Lavigne.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer announced on Twitter Thursday that she’s engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun.

Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question with a heart-shaped diamond on a boat on the river Seine.

The irony is that the two met collaborating on Lavigne’s latest album titled “Love Sux.”

This would be the third marriage for Lavigne, whose previous husbands were also rock stars: Sum 41′s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Mod Sun previously dated former Disney actor Bella Thorne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run
A police chase led to a fatal crash on Route 58 in Patrick County... 4.8.22
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Patrick County crash
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Residents displaced after Roanoke house fire
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
A Look At Liberty University Spring Football Game 2022
A Look At Liberty University Spring Football Game 2022