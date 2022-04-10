Warming trend for the start of the week

Cold and breezy start to the day

Seasonable conditions expected today

Temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s this week

SUNDAY

Cold and windy conditions continue this morning. Winds have been gusting 20-30 mph this morning and this will continue through the afternoon. High pressure is building in today and this will allow temperatures to climb to a more seasonable level.

Wind could gust 20-30 mph today. (WDBJ Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

This week is shaping up to be warmer than normal with highs rebounding back into the 70s as early as Monday. We hold onto the warmer temperatures for much of the week. Few stray showers possible on Tuesday morning with a stronger cold front possible on Thursday.

A few showers are possible Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Keep in mind that no frost or freeze products will be issued by the National Weather Service until April 11th (only for our eastern counties) because we aren’t officially in the spring growing season yet, but if you got that garden started early make sure you protect your plants from Friday night into Monday morning.

Here's a look at the typical date for the last spring freeze. We won't see the National Weather Service post frost/freeze products until about mid April. (WDBJ7)

This warmer air looks to even trickle into our Easter Weekend. On Good Friday highs will read in the 70s for most. Slightly cooling down on Saturday and Sunday with highs looking to be in the 60s and low 70s according to models. Right now looks like we could see some rain showers this weekend. Still a few days out so check back for updates.

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.