Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

William Byron wins Martinsville Speedway for the second time this season

William Byron (24) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville...
William Byron (24) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Anthony Romano and Daniel Grimes
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Three nights of high-octane racing culminated on Saturday night with the first full-capacity race under the lights at the Martinsville Speedway as William Byron pulls out his second win.

All the stars were out for a milestone night in the 75-year history of Martinsville Speedway.

Mother Nature caused a delay for the second straight night, but once they got started, pole-sitter Chase Elliott had no interest in giving up that top spot.

He and Denny Hamlin got close on the way to a “wire-to-wire stage one win” ahead of William Byron.

Stage 2, more of the same - no cautions, with Elliott leading the field to sweep the first two stages without ever losing the lead. That’s the fifth time he’s swept both stages in a race.

William Byron grabbed the lead on the final stage re-start. He had to fight off Joey Logano and Austin Dillon but he did so with room to spare, as the 24 driver earned his fourth career Cup Series win under the lights at Martinsville.

With the win, Byron becomes the first two-time winner on the circuit this season, and he’s also leaving Martinsville with two Grandfather Clocks, after also taking the truck series race on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run
A police chase led to a fatal crash on Route 58 in Patrick County... 4.8.22
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Patrick County crash
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Residents displaced after Roanoke fire Friday night
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Martinsville Crowds Ready For Festivities
Martinsville Crowds Ready For Festivities
#9 Car With A Martinsville Flavor
Hendrick Motorsports Driver Chase Elliott at a meet and greet at Eastman Chemical Company in...
Chase Elliott’s #9 car to sport “Proudly Made in Martinsville” sponsor
Martinsville Friday Night, Saturday Night Preview
Martinsville Friday Night, Saturday Night Preview