William Byron wins Martinsville Speedway for the second time this season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Three nights of high-octane racing culminated on Saturday night with the first full-capacity race under the lights at the Martinsville Speedway as William Byron pulls out his second win.

All the stars were out for a milestone night in the 75-year history of Martinsville Speedway.

Mother Nature caused a delay for the second straight night, but once they got started, pole-sitter Chase Elliott had no interest in giving up that top spot.

He and Denny Hamlin got close on the way to a “wire-to-wire stage one win” ahead of William Byron.

Stage 2, more of the same - no cautions, with Elliott leading the field to sweep the first two stages without ever losing the lead. That’s the fifth time he’s swept both stages in a race.

William Byron grabbed the lead on the final stage re-start. He had to fight off Joey Logano and Austin Dillon but he did so with room to spare, as the 24 driver earned his fourth career Cup Series win under the lights at Martinsville.

With the win, Byron becomes the first two-time winner on the circuit this season, and he’s also leaving Martinsville with two Grandfather Clocks, after also taking the truck series race on Thursday night.

