‘70s hitmakers WAR, Commodores headed to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced two more acts for the Summer Concert Series at Elmwood Park.

WAR, which had hits including “Low Rider,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “The Cisco Kid” will perform Saturday, July 30.

On the same bill are the Commodores, who with Lionel Richie had Motown hits including “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady” and “Easy.” After Richie left to go solo, they hit the top three with “Nightshift.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15. Tickets are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS and the Berglund Center Box Office.

The announcement follows news of Air Supply and KC and the Sunshine Band also performing at Elmwood Park.

