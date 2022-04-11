Hometown Local
8-acre wildfire in Wythe County closes shooting range

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The USDA is working to contain an 8-acre wildfire at the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Wythe County, according to the agency.

Crews say the wildfire isn’t currently threatening any homes or structures. The rain expected later in the week will likely put out the fire, according to crews.

A shooting range in Wythe County has closed due to the fire and won’t reopen until after it’s put out.

The wildfire was reported Sunday evening. Agencies working the fire include the USDA Forest Service, Wytheville Fire Department, Max Meadows Fire Department, Rural Retreat Fire Department and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

