Blue Ridge Parkway work continues, some repairs to wrap by June

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If the Blue Ridge Parkway is on your list for outings this spring, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. Some detours are still in place along the Parkway because of scheduled maintenance work and because of a landside nearly two years ago on the Parkway.

We invited Leesa Brandon, a Parkway spokesperson onto the Digital News Desk this afternoon to walk us through it.

Brandon said the work being done right now on the Roanoke River Bridge is expected to wrap up in June. That work has included concrete repairs to the piers, drainage, and asphalt replacement. When that’s done, travelers will once again be able to use that bridge to access Explore Park.

“And the current access to explore park from the Blue Ridge Parkway is to go south of Explore Park and jump on the Blue Ridge Parkway there at 220 and then travel north on the Parkway to get up to Explore Park,” she explained.

The other project is work to repair a landslide that actually happened two years ago and the road has been closed there ever since. Heavy rain in spring of 2020 damaged more than 150 feet of road at milepost 127. Then crews found another slide less than 10 miles down the road.

Brandon said the Park Service has been working since then to develop a plan and secure emergency money to fix it. Work is slated to begin this spring on both sections of road.

“So that work on the ground will begin happening now that the weather is warming up just in the next few weeks and we hope to see that stretch of the Parkway fully opened and repaired by the end of this season,” she said, noting it should be wrapped up by September.

Until these projects are complete, drivers will need to continue using the detours outlined here.

The main reminder is that if you see closed gates, the Parkway beyond it is closed to everyone including pedestrians and bikers.

