Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Blue Ridge Poison Center seeing more children accidentally consuming cannabis edibles

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Blue Ridge Poison Center and UVA Health’s emergency room are seeing more children with edibles overdose. The center’s director Dr. Chris Holstege says children are eating cannabis edibles thinking it is a normal treat.

He says this only started to become a problem in 2021, and now it is expanding fast. He says they are even seeing children in the intensive care unit at UVA because of this and all they can do is wait out the pain and symptoms of the drug.

“As other states have done this and decriminalized or legalized cannabis, they did see a significant increase in exposures to children,” Dr. Holstege said. “We were expecting this, we were hoping it wouldn’t occur but it’s occurring earlier than I thought.”

He says the best way to avoid running into this problem is keeping any edibles out of reach of children, just like you would do with your other medications.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Buchanan Co. woman shot after alleged assault on officer
House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City
VDOT
Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge Co. leaves eight miles of traffic along I-81N
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Golfers of all ages and skill levels have played at Brookside since it opened in 1962.
Brookside Par 3 course celebrates 60th anniversary
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Virginia police offer convicted by jury in Jan. 6th case
Work is set to begin this spring to repair a section of road damaged in a 2020 landslide.
Blue Ridge Parkway work continues, some repairs to wrap by June
Feeding Southwest Virginia And Give Roanoke
A warm week ahead with highs in the low 80s by midweek.
Monday, April 11 - Evening Outlook