Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Spears made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.

Spears also said she “won’t be going out as much” due to the paparazzi.

She opened up about having “horrible” perinatal depression in the past, and that she plans to practice yoga everyday.

Spears has two sons from a previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchanan Co. woman shot after alleged assault on officer
House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City
VDOT
Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge Co. leaves eight miles of traffic along I-81N
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Cars on a Lynchburg roadway Monday.
How cleanly powered is your electric vehicle? Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy share data
Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons
Biden announced a new gun regulation and nominated a former U.S. attorney to lead the ATF....
Biden announces 'ghost guns' regulation
Biden announced action to restrict the manufacture and use of so-called "ghost guns." (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims at ‘ghost gun’ violence with new federal rule