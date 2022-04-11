Brookside Par 3 course celebrates 60th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through 60 years and even a global pandemic, the Brookside Par 3 Golf Course has been a constant.

“We’ve actually done very well the last two years with COVID, which is kind of weird because we got to stay open when a lot of places didn’t,” explained manager Jim Wolfe.

Open since 1962, the pitch and putt course located off Williamson Road is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month.

Guy Gibson has been a member there for three years, but his memories go back to playing with his dad when he was nine years old.

“You get people from all ages here, and I’m not the greatest one—I have my good days and I have my bad days—but it’s still the memories of being out here with my dad,” said Gibson. “It’s just relaxing.”

The longest hole on the course is only 130 yards, but Wolfe says you can’t let your guard down.

“While it’s a Par 3, it’s challenging,” he said. “This course, as the weather changes, rain and stuff, it becomes a different course. So, it’s not boring to play it quite often.”

As the only Par 3 course in the region, Wolfe says golfers from Martinsville to Lynchburg have come to work on their short game, spanning all ages and skill levels.

“We have young kids, we have older retirees. We’ve got all kinds here,” he said. “And it’s really nice for people who are just beginning to learn golf because there’s not the pressure of the big courses and the length and everything.”

“It’s basically family,” added golfer Tom Bird. “When you play out here enough, you basically play with everybody. It’s really cool because I’ve played with everybody sitting over here and a whole bunch of other people, and it’s a lot of fun getting to know people, and you can still play by yourself if you want to.”

With lights allowing play to carry on into the night, and variations of the game like footgolf and FlingGolf now added to the fold, Brookside has changed a bit in 60 years, but the community it’s created keeps people coming back.

“I think the good friendships and the good people are what make Brookside special,” said Wolfe.

