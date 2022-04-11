Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week.

The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework to decide on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains, is scheduled to expire on April 18.

In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchanan Co. woman shot after alleged assault on officer
VDOT
Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge Co. leaves eight miles of traffic along I-81N
Traffic alert
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash leaves delays along I-81N in Botetourt Co.
Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run
Saturday Night Martinsville Recap And Reaction
William Byron wins Martinsville Speedway for second time this season

Latest News

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022.
Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister
Fiona's mother Bibi is expecting a newborn calf this summer.
Fiona the hippo is expected to become a big sister
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says
Water main break at 2106 Orange Avenue in Roanoke
Roanoke water main break diverts traffic
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses before eastern push