Feeding Southwest VA readies for “Give Roanoke”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year, Feeding Southwest Virginia will supporting its Community Solutions Center on Melrose Avenue with support it receives through the “Give Roanoke” event April 20.

Running from midnight to 11:59 p.m., the day of empowerment fueled through social media and collaboration is an initiative of the Council of Community Services, in partnership with local nonprofits.

Additional funds will be delivered to nonprofits when donors help during certain hours of the event.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a nonprofit that aims to fight hunger throughout the region with the help of donations and various community events.

