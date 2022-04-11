FERC says MVP may bore beneath more than 180 streams and wetlands

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - Federal regulators have granted permission for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to tunnel beneath more than 180 waterways and wetlands.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued the order Friday.

Because the company’s crossing permits remain in dispute, the FERC decision allowing MVP to bore beneath streams and wetlands was a victory for the company.

“This is another important step forward in MVP’s project completion,” spokesperson Natalie Cox said in a statement, “and, as a critical infrastructure project, is essential for our nation’s energy security, reliability, and ability to transition to a lower-carbon future.”

But the order doesn’t allow work to resume until MVP receives approval for other crossings that will require what’s called an “open cut.”

And in a news release following the order, opponents noted that MVP still lacks key permits from the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The night before the FERC decision, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline held a virtual rally.

Joshua Vana is Director of the group Artivism Virginia.

“EQT, a fracking company based in Pittsburgh, and the other companies behind MVP consistently claim that this project is done. It’s a done deal, or it’s almost finished,” Vana said during the online event. “And they want you to believe that it’s inevitable. And we’re here to say it’s not.”

