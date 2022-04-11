ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A busy Easter weekend in Roanoke will include thousands of runners looking for a challenge.

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon returns on Saturday.

America’s Toughest Road Marathon will follow the same course as last year. And organizers are expecting about 3,000 runners to take part.

Kait Pedigo is the Event Manager with Roanoke Outside.

“In previous years, we had to do some social distancing or cancelling of events, so we’re really excited to be back to fully in person this year,” Pedigo told WDBJ7. “So we’re kind of at full hype.”

That also includes the Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival, hosted by a dozen venues in downtown Roanoke.

