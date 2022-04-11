Hometown Local
Franklin County Schools transportation department stays afloat during gas price hike; still seeking bus drivers

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Last month, we checked in with Franklin County Schools, which like so many others, is strapped for bus drivers.

The district was bracing for increased ridership following steep gas prices, but today they said they have not seen a notable increase. They add that they have continued to get creative and cover routes daily, saying they still have about ten open routes and six retirements expected at the end of the school year.

If you are interested in becoming a school bus driver, the department can provide training and other necessary resources.

A link with more information is available here.

Danville Job Training Partnership