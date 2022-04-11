Gas prices nearly 30 cents lower than a month ago in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 29.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.64 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon, a difference of 55 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.44 per gallon while the highest was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $2.05 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon today. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

April 11, 2021: $2.62 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

April 11, 2020: $1.62 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.84 per gallon)

April 11, 2019: $2.50 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.82 per gallon)

April 11, 2018: $2.43 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.67 per gallon)

April 11, 2017: $2.17 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)

April 11, 2016: $1.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)

April 11, 2015: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39 per gallon)

April 11, 2014: $3.36 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.62 per gallon)

April 11, 2013: $3.31 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.56 per gallon)

April 11, 2012: $3.86 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.91 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.81 per gallon, down 9.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.91 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.83 per gallon, down 9.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.92 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.98 per gallon, down 8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.06 per gallon.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction - down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.