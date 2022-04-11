Growing season begins for some April 11: What this means for future frost concerns

As temperatures slowly warm throughout the Spring season, many are hoping to get out into the gardens and begin their planting. However, there are still early Spring nights when temperatures can slip near or below freezing which can damage plants. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has a Frost/Freeze alerting program which begins when the growing season kicks off and the threat of frost becomes less likely.

The spring frost/freeze program will begin April 11, for the Foothills and Piedmont counties of southwestern Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including the Roanoke and Southern Shenandoah Valleys.

This means the growing season is considered to have started, and the National Weather Service will issue watches, warnings, or advisories if conditions suggest below freezing temperatures.

The mountain counties in southeast West Virginia, southwest Virginia, and northwest North Carolina will begin the growing season May 1.

In the event of a night where frost or freeze is possible, the following alerts will be issued for the impacted areas.

A FREEZE WATCH is issued when there is a 50 percent or greater chance of minimum temperatures at or below 32 degrees during the growing season and can be issued 72 hours in advance.

A FREEZE WARNING is issued when there is an 80 percent or greater chance of minimum temperatures at or below 32 degrees during the growing season, and can be issued 24 hours in advance.

A FROST ADVISORY is issued when there is an 80 percent or greater chance of minimum temperatures generally between 33 and 37 degrees and frost is expected during the growing season and can be issued up to 24 hours in advance.

You can get the latest frost/freeze alerts in the WDBJ7 Weather App. Be sure to download it for FREE in the app store.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.