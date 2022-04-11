Grown Here at Home: Franklin County farmer explains impact of inflation on business

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The greenhouses at Woods Farms in Franklin County are shaping up nicely. While the flowers, herbs and vegetables are beautiful, the cost to produce a full greenhouse is not so pretty.

“The seeds really went up. Fertilizer is up. Last year we were paying $15 to $18 a bag. It’s $38 to $40 a bag. Fuel wise – it went from $1.79 or $1.99 a gallon to $3.79 a gallon. That’s a big increase. That’s a huge increase. I spent $4,000 more this year just in fuel. I’ve paid the most for fuel that I ever have.” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

The cost of dirt and even the containers the plants go in, have gone up. Just like all business owners, farmers are making tough decisions regarding their prices.

“We’ve been crunching numbers and trying to figure out how much to go up because I can only eat so much of the cost, and stuff’s got to go up a little bit this year,” Mark said.

Even with tough decision to make, Mark isn’t discouraged. It’s a challenge, but nothing that can’t be overcome.

“You’ve got to weather the storm. You’ve got to be optimistic about it,” Mark said.

You can find Woods Farms at the Roanoke City Market and at the South County Farmers Market in Roanoke County. Plus, the farm stand, located at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill, is open Monday – Saturday, from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

