Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Franklin County farmer explains impact of inflation on business

By Neesey Payne
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The greenhouses at Woods Farms in Franklin County are shaping up nicely. While the flowers, herbs and vegetables are beautiful, the cost to produce a full greenhouse is not so pretty.

“The seeds really went up. Fertilizer is up. Last year we were paying $15 to $18 a bag. It’s $38 to $40 a bag. Fuel wise – it went from $1.79 or $1.99 a gallon to $3.79 a gallon. That’s a big increase. That’s a huge increase. I spent $4,000 more this year just in fuel. I’ve paid the most for fuel that I ever have.” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

The cost of dirt and even the containers the plants go in, have gone up. Just like all business owners, farmers are making tough decisions regarding their prices.

“We’ve been crunching numbers and trying to figure out how much to go up because I can only eat so much of the cost, and stuff’s got to go up a little bit this year,” Mark said.

Even with tough decision to make, Mark isn’t discouraged. It’s a challenge, but nothing that can’t be overcome.

“You’ve got to weather the storm. You’ve got to be optimistic about it,” Mark said.

You can find Woods Farms at the Roanoke City Market and at the South County Farmers Market in Roanoke County. Plus, the farm stand, located at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill, is open Monday – Saturday, from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchanan Co. woman shot after alleged assault on officer
VDOT
Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge Co. leaves eight miles of traffic along I-81N
Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run
Traffic alert
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash leaves delays along I-81N in Botetourt Co.
House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City

Latest News

Inflation Affects Virginia Farmers
Inflation Affects Virginia Farmers
Democrats call on Governor Youngkin to act on price-gouging, while Republicans blame high gas...
Virginia GOP official accused of racist online post resigns
police lights
Police: Man kills wife and mother-in-law, then shoots himself
COVID hospitalizations in Virginia down to 150