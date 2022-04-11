Hometown Local
Horizon Behavioral Health first to implement Project LINK in Lynchburg area

Horizon Behavioral Health
Horizon Behavioral Health(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Horizon Behavioral Health is celebrating accomplishments from 2021 while planning more for this year.

They say expanded telehealth services were huge last year and plan to continue their emphasis this year.

They’re also expanding school-based services in Bedford County.

Horizon is implementing Project LINK, a program for pregnant and parenting women.

“The whole goal of this program is to link women with supportive services such as intensive case management or additional substance use support services and treatment so that we can keep families together,” said Gabriella Smith, director of communications and community engagement.

They’ll be the first in the Lynchburg area to implement the program. They plan to share more information about 2021 and plans for the rest of 2022 at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

