Jury to keep deliberating in ex-officer’s Capitol riot trial

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury is set to resume deliberating in the trial of a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

The 12 jurors deliberated for more than four hours on Friday without reaching a verdict in the case against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson.

Jurors returned on Monday for a second day of deliberations.

Robertson is charged with obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

His jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.

