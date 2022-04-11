Police: Man kills wife and mother-in-law, then shoots himself

NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Highland Ave NW in Norton, Va, that left three people dead, according to the department.

Police say the Norton Police Department received a 911 call around noon from someone in the home. Police found two women and one man dead. A gun was found at the home by state police.

Based on the evidence, police believe Bryan Wampler, 53, killed his wife, Vivian Wampler, 53, and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sturgill, 81, before he fatally shot himself.

The bodies of all three were taken to the Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke for examination.

