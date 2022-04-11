Hometown Local
Roanoke water main break diverts traffic

Water main break at 2106 Orange Avenue in Roanoke
Water main break at 2106 Orange Avenue in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Orange Avenue in Roanoke is expected to be fully reopened Monday afternoon after repairs are complete on a water main.

The main broke late Sunday or early Monday, according to Western Virginia Water Authority, with crews working overnight on the repair at 2106 Orange avenue Northeast.

Crews are in the process of filling the hole where the repair was made, then doing milling and paving work on the asphalt. 

While the work is being done, the westbound lanes of Orange Ave NE from Gus Nicks toward 13th St NE are closed. A posted detour involving Eastern Avenue NE is in place.

