Sunny today with soaring temperatures

Another chilly start

Major warm up starting this afternoon

Stray showers possible for the first half of the workweek

MONDAY

This week is shaping up to be warmer than average with highs rebounding back into the 70s this afternoon. We’ll also see a good amount of sunshine today with a few more clouds late.

Highs will flirt with the low 80s for places in Southside. We hold onto the warmer temperatures for much of the week with highs continuing to read in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

A stray shower is possible overnight tonight through early Tuesday as a weak frontal boundary moves through. Highs will climb well into the 70s to near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower later Wednesday, but most stay dry.

REST OF THE WEEK

This warmer air looks to even trickle into our Easter Weekend. On Good Friday highs will read in the 70s for most. Slightly cooling down on Saturday and Sunday with highs looking to be in the 60s and low 70s according to models. Right now looks like we could see some rain showers this weekend. Still a few days out so check back for updates.

Temperatures soar into the 70s through the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

