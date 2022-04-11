Hometown Local
VDOT commemorating National Work Zone Awareness Week after uptick in work zone deaths in 2021

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is commemorating National Work Zone Awareness Week April 11 through April 15, according to the department.

VDOT says the number of work zone deaths grew from 11 in 2020 to 28 in 2021, of those 85% who died were drivers or passengers.

“Behind the barrels and signs, highway workers are standing inches away from traffic as they improve our roads. They are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, mothers and fathers. They are neighbors, coaches, and friends. Their mission is to keep you, your passengers, and cargo safe while traveling across the 125,000 miles of roadway in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

VDOT employs more than 7,500 employees and contractors.

The department released a list of tips to stay safe in work zone areas:

· Stay alert

· Slow down

· Use caution

· Follow the signs. Signs and flaggers will direct you through work zones. Expect changes in traffic patterns as a project progresses.

· Watch out for workers and slow-moving equipment

· Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you

· Expect speed limits to vary in work zones. Enhanced fines of up to $500 may be levied for speeding in a work zone.

· Be patient. Crews are working to improve the safety and comfort of your travels.

· Never change lanes in a work zone

· Know before you go. Before starting a trip, visit 511Virginia.org for real-time information on traffic, lane closures, work zones and incidents. Download the free mobile 511Virginia app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

