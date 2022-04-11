Hometown Local
Virginia GOP official accused of racist online post resigns

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican local elections official in Virginia has resigned after being accused of posting a racist tirade on Facebook.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials called over the weekend for the resignation of David Dietrich, a member of the electoral board in the city of Hampton, after a local TV station reported that Dietrich had been accused of using racist language.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said Monday that Dietrich had agreed to resign. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

In Virginia, electoral board members handle a wide range of responsibilities related to administering elections.

