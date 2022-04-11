Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchanan Co. woman shot after alleged assault on officer
House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City
VDOT
Cleared: Multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge Co. leaves eight miles of traffic along I-81N
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Car involved in motorcycle accident in Danville.
Danville Police locate suspect vehicle, identify victim after deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Golfers of all ages and skill levels have played at Brookside since it opened in 1962.
Brookside Par 3 course celebrates 60th anniversary
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Virginia police offer convicted by jury in Jan. 6th case
Work is set to begin this spring to repair a section of road damaged in a 2020 landslide.
Blue Ridge Parkway work continues, some repairs to wrap by June
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Feeding Southwest Virginia And Give Roanoke