Amherst County Public Schools invites parents to anti-bullying information event

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For months now, educators in Amherst County schools have been dealing with more cases of bullying.

School administration says since the new year, more incidents have been happening, particularly in middle schools.

As a result, they want parents to head to the high school cafeteria at 6 p.m. April 21 for what they call an anti-bullying community partnership event.

“The amount of things were kind of on the uptick and [we had] some conversations with parents calling with some concerns, so we thought it’d be good to try to get some information out to finish out the year,” said Dr. William Wells, assistant superintendent.

Wells says they plan to share strategies to prevent bullying. They’ll also have law enforcement present to share their advice.

But they say parents have a key role because of when the issues start.

“We also want them to understand that a lot of these things become school issues, but they don’t start at school,” said Wells.

Ultimately, they say it boils down to safety and education. They don’t want students to be distracted heading into a place of learning.

“Our goal is for students to feel safe at school, to come to school ready to learn, not focus on all this other stuff that’s going on outside of school, what people are saying on social media, but to really focus on the real purpose of school, which is learning,” said Wells.

Wells says a recent high school incident that resulted in charges against several boys wasn’t the catalyst for the event, but that information shared at the event will be related to that. He says planning for the event was already taking place before the high school incident.

They’re also planning to stream the meeting for those who can’t attend.

