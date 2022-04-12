Hometown Local
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67

Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Love, Gilda" at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died, according to his verified Twitter page.

He was 67.

His family posted a statement about his death, reporting it was because of a “long illness.”

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family said in the statement.

Gottfried was known for his iconic voice. One of his most notable works was as the voice of Iago the parrot in the 1992 “Aladin.”

