Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67

(Gray News) - Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died, according to his verified Twitter page.

He was 67.

His family posted a statement about his death, reporting it was because of a “long illness.”

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family said in the statement.

Gottfried was known for his iconic voice. One of his most notable works was as the voice of Iago the parrot in the 1992 “Aladin.”

