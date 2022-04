ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke Mac and Bob’s Golf Tournament will be back April 24 and 25 at Roanoke Country Club for its 29th annual event.

More information on the event can be found by calling Bill Lawfield at 540-915-5837 or visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.