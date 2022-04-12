Keller announces bid for Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Maynard Keller has joined the field of candidates seeking a seat on Roanoke City Council.

Keller is running as a Republican for one of three four-year terms that will be filled in November.

He is a Certified Financial Planner, and says his professional experience and community service should commend him to the voters.

“They get somebody who understands many issues,” Keller told WDBJ7. “They get somebody who will follow through on his promises. They’ll get somebody who has the courage to stand up to the mayor or city council or anybody else. And I will do my very best to represent the citizens of Roanoke.”

Three Republicans have qualified for the November ballot, and five Democrats are running in a June primary.

