Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Keller announces bid for Roanoke City Council

Maynard Keller says he will run as a Republican for Roanoke City Council.
Maynard Keller says he will run as a Republican for Roanoke City Council.(wdbj)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Maynard Keller has joined the field of candidates seeking a seat on Roanoke City Council.

Keller is running as a Republican for one of three four-year terms that will be filled in November.

He is a Certified Financial Planner, and says his professional experience and community service should commend him to the voters.

“They get somebody who understands many issues,” Keller told WDBJ7. “They get somebody who will follow through on his promises. They’ll get somebody who has the courage to stand up to the mayor or city council or anybody else. And I will do my very best to represent the citizens of Roanoke.”

Three Republicans have qualified for the November ballot, and five Democrats are running in a June primary.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City
Police: Man kills wife and mother-in-law, then shoots himself
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case
An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old in Maryland

Latest News

Winds may top 25mph at times Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday, April 12 - Evening Outlook
The Lynchburg Fire Department has added 16 new recruits to its ranks.
Lynchburg Fire Department adds new recruits to ranks
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
While monitoring COVID, health district turns attention to Hepatitis A and STDs
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property