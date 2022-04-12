Hometown Local
Lynchburg Fire Department adds new recruits to ranks

The Lynchburg Fire Department has added 16 new recruits to its ranks.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has added more than a dozen recruits to its ranks.

Monday night 16 people graduated from the academy. The department says some will continue education to become paramedics.

One recruit says the fire department’s help with his wife inspired him to transition from dispatcher to his new role.

“The impact that breast cancer had on my wife and how the paramedics and the personnel of the Lynchburg Fire Department helped us - I wanted to pay that forward to help someone else,” said Brian Reusser.

“I know that these folks are certainly committed to [lifelong learning] and that’s what made them so attractive to us as candidates for recruit school and now as incoming members of the department,” said Jonathan Wright, deputy chief.

The department says the recruits will be located at stations across the city.

