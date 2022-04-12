Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg restaurant has closed two years after being the scene of a 2020 riot.

A sign in a window at the Fifth and Federal Station restaurant says the establishment has permanently closed. It also says the restaurant will be under new ownership.

At the end of May 2020 Fifth and Federal was damaged after the owner posted an image online that some found offensive.

