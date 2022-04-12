Hometown Local
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property

The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a property window.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg restaurant has closed two years after being the scene of a 2020 riot.

A sign in a window at the Fifth and Federal Station restaurant says the establishment has permanently closed. It also says the restaurant will be under new ownership.

At the end of May 2020 Fifth and Federal was damaged after the owner posted an image online that some found offensive.

